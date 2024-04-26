The Equalizer season 5: How many episodes are we getting?

For those who have not heard the big news already, The Equalizer season 5 is officially happening at CBS! The announcement was made Thursday, and it ends a saga where there were a handful of questions over the past little while.

What was one of the big ones? Well, a lot of it comes down to episode count. There was some speculation that the Queen Latifah series would be looking to do somewhere between 20-22 episodes moving forward, which would bring it closer in line to what you see for a lot of network TV series.

However, that has turned out to not be the case. According to a new report from Deadline, we are going to be getting an 18-episode season, something that is fairly in line with what we saw from both season 2 and season 3. This may be easier on many involved on the show for a number of reasons, whether it be scheduling or just managing so many intense action sequences and budgets.

Still, we recognize the argument for 20-22, since it would allow CBS to profit more with a larger number of new episodes. There’s a chance that The Equalizer will share a timeslot with Tracker, which we would not be surprised if it had a 22-episode season moving forward. The Justin Hartley show, after all, has been one of the most-watched programs that the network has!

There are going to be more opportunities to discuss season 5 over the weeks ahead, so we would suggest that you simply stay tuned — its place on the schedule should be made all the more clear once we get to upfronts in May, and we also would not be shocked if there is some sot of big finale cliffhanger. Just keep your eyes peeled for more news when it comes to that.

