Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Only ten episodes?

If you saw the news yesterday, it appears as though Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 is charting towards a move to Peacock. This news feels like somewhat of a surprise and yet, at the same time, not too surprising when you consider NBC’s moves as of late. They did not renew the Christopher Meloni series alongside the rest of their Dick Wolf shows and beyond just that, they’ve ordered a lot of pilots and look to be refreshing a lot of their schedule.

Now, one big surprise to many may be the idea that you’re only going to get ten episodes for the potential season, three fewer than this current one and substantially lower than season 2 and season 3. So what’s going on here? Well, let’s just say that there is a simple explanation.

Like most other streaming services that are out there, Peacock tends to be quite stringent with their episode counts. Most of their scripted efforts are somewhere within the 8-10 episode range, and we don’t see a lot of evidence that this is going to be changing in the immediate future. This is in part a cost-cutting measure a lot of the time, but it is important to remember here that some Peacock shows do have longer episodes than you tend to see on network TV.

Are there are some sad things to make note of here? Sure, with the biggest one being no more two-hour block with Benson and Stabler at the center. However, we do think that Organized Crime heading to Peacock allows for the opportunity for the show to be even more serialized and to tell darker stories without some of the restrictions that can come your way on network TV. Some of the creative prospects here could be exciting.

