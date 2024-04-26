Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, April 26, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive a little bit more into the world of the Reagans once more?

Well, we know that the show has had its fair share of hiatuses over the past several weeks, but here’s a bit of good news: Not only are you going to see more of Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast tonight, but you also will for the rest of the season! There are not any more hiatuses planned between now and the end of season 14 part 1 in May. (Remember that the final season is being told in halves, with the second part coming at some point in the fall.)

The title for season 14 episode 7 tonight is “On the Ropes” — if you want to learn more, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“On the Ropes” – Jamie works to bust a group of scammers who use artificial intelligence to defraud the elderly. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a series of mysterious deaths at a hospital; Anthony is determined to take down an attorney who exploits the law for his own financial gain; and Frank disapproves when he learns Gormley is planning to face off against fellow officers in a “smoker” boxing match, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This entire episode should prove fun thanks mostly to the wide array of perspectives that we’re going to get — something that we always appreciate about the show. The promos have hyped up the Danny – Baez stories the most and by virtue of that, we’re excited for a good whodunnit here!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

