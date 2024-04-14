Blue Bloods season 14: Another sign for Danny, Baez?

Is Blue Bloods season 14 about to take a big swing with Danny and Baez — or at the very least, are they thinking about it? There is absolutely a big case to be made at the moment, thanks to the latest evidence that we have today.

So, where do we start here? Well, earlier on this season Danny admitted that the main reason he did not want to strike up a romance with his partner was because he never wanted to see her get hurt — that is an inherent risk of the job, and a coupling could put even more pressure on the two of them. Meanwhile, on this past episode, Danny certainly looked to be jealous when Baez went out for a drink with a former partner.

We do think that Donnie Wahlberg himself summarized the situation in a smart and succinct way, responding to a fan on Twitter saying “He is not pleased.” While this is not a confirmation that something will happen, he is basically saying what a lot of us have been feeling for a good while now. In the end, the biggest reason why the Danny / Baez pairing has not happened is likely one of convenience. Blue Bloods as a show is typically one that tries to stay at least reasonably close to the regulations of the NYPD, and we do tend to think that this is going to be the case here all over again. If the two become a romantic item, they may not be able to work together anymore. That, as you would imagine, is a big problem in terms of storytelling. The Reagans are the focal point of the show, so without Danny around, there is a question as to how much air time Marisa Ramirez could get on her own.

We’ve had this opinion before, and we stand by it now — the most realistic idea is that the two finally get together in the series finale. That way, many longtime fans get what they want, while at the same time the writers don’t have to deal with a situation where they would have to be apart in the field. When you think of things that way, doesn’t it feel like a win-win? We tend to think so.

