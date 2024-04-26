Only Murders in the Building season 4: Martin Short’s new look

As many of you may be familiar at this point, Only Murders in the Building season 4 is deep in production at this point in New York. So, what all are we getting a chance in order to see?

Well, one of the things that we know is that the producers are eager to make every single season look different from what came before. That includes, at times, having characters dress up in some pretty ridiculous outfits.

We are typically disinterested with sharing or discussing photos from the set, but we tend to think it’s a little different when the show does it themselves. With that, we advise you to head over to the official Instagram for the team, where you can see Martin Short in quite the unusual getup. Think along the likes of a headband, short-shorts, and also a windbreaker. He basically looks like he is taking part in a workout video from the 1990’s, and of course there is something rather hilarious that comes with imagining what this is for. Is it a dream sequence? Or, is this how one Oliver Putnam tries to get in shape?

The storyline for Oliver in season 4 100% remains to be seeing, but it’s our hope that over the course of it, you are going to have a chance to see him continue to figure out what he wants in the aftermath of his musical debuting on Broadway. We know that Meryl Streep will be back in some capacity as Loretta, so of course we hope for some really great things now when it comes to their relationship.

Of course, there is also a case to solve, and the focus for it this time around will be the death of Sazz Pataki, Jane Lynch’s character and a longtime stunt double for Charles.

What are you most eager to see from Martin Short moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

