Blue Bloods season 14 spoilers: A big Danny, Baez moment?

While Danny and Baez are front and center for a lot of Blue Bloods season 14 episodes, episode 8 airing next week could be different.

What’s the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that things are a little bit complicated. It feels reasonably clear at this point that there could be mutual feelings between the two. Just look at all of the evidence that you’ve seen as of late. Danny seemed to be a little jealous when Baez spent time with a former partner and earlier this season, he indicated that he doesn’t want to be with his partner because he wants to effectively protect her.

So what will happen in the event that Marisa Ramirez’s character is in danger? Per the synopsis for this particular episode, “Danny and Baez are on edge when Sam Evans (David R. Nash), a serial killer who once targeted Baez and her daughter, is released early from prison.” One of the promotional photos for this episode, meanwhile, features Danny outside of her home. He clearly is intent on making sure that she is okay in this situation — he cares about her deeply!

We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again — it would not come as too big of a surprise in the event that the two get together at the end of the season / series. This would allow a lot of viewers out there to get exactly what they want, without also radically changing the show. It totally eliminates the problem where the writers would be forced to separate Danny and Baez on-screen in the event that the two were to end up together. This has been a problem for everyone for a little while now, and we’re sure one of the reasons for the resistance.

What do you think we are going to see for Danny and Baez by the end of Blue Bloods season 14?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

