Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7: ‘On the Ropes’ sneak peeks!

In just a couple of days you’ll have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, to the surprise of no one, “On the Ropes” is going to be one of those stories where there are some conflicts all across the board. Ironically, one of the stories is going to be about a physical conflict with Gormley at the center.

If you head over to the official Blue Bloods YouTube, you can see sneak peeks, including one where Sid announces that he is going to participate in a smoker (an unsanctioned boxing bout) in front of a crowd, and that he’s already in training for it. Per the description that is out there for the story, Frank may not be altogether thrilled about it. What’s the issue? Well, having a high-profile person in his department doing some public fighting could send the wrong impression. Is he right to be concerned, or is this much ado about nothing? It seems like this is one of the questions that the show will be looking to answer. (Hilariously, we also get the sense from a family dinner scene in this episode that Eddie has a boxing past of her own.)

Speaking of Vanessa Ray’s character, she and Jamie will be facing a challenge of their own when they uncover AI being used to scam people. Is this one of the more terrifying uses of the technology? Certainly, and we’re not shocked that the writers wanted to tackle it here.

Think about this way: The Jamie – Eddie storyline could actually be educational for a lot of people out there as they show what sort threat AI really is to a lot of people. Not only that, but how easy some could be duped.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

