Young Sheldon season 7: Series star questions final season

As many people out there are aware, there are only a few episodes left on Young Sheldon before the series is officially done. On paper, it makes sense for the story to end — remember that this is around the age in The Big Bang Theory lore where Sheldon leaves home, and it also marks when George Sr. dies. Continuing at this point would require either a significant alteration to established canon or for the cast to change rapidly.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do understand some of the commentary from Annie Potts on the conclusion. Speaking to Variety alongside Iain Armitage, the actress behind Meemaw makes it pretty clear that she was surprised when the final-season news

This one was especially hard because I was completely unprepared. I was shocked. I mean, the No. 1 show on network TV, No. 1 on Netflix. We’re, I think, all that people watch on TikTok besides a couple of recipes for pasta. It just seemed like such a stupid business move. Forgive me, but I don’t know. If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming. We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway.

Ultimately, we don’t think that this necessarily has to be the end of the road when it comes to Potts as a part of the greater Big Bang Theory universe, There is that spin-off that is coming featuring Georgie and Mandy at the center of it, and we wonder if the door will be somewhat open for an appearance here and there.

In the end, we’re just curious to see how much Young Sheldon is brought up on the new show — after all, doesn’t it feel like the two are going to be linked at every turn?

Related – Get some more information entering the next Young Sheldon episode

What is your reaction to Young Sheldon ending this season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







