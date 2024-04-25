Sugar season 1 episode 5 video: John vs. Margit, Bernie

In just a handful of hours you are going to see Sugar season 1 episode 5 at Apple TV+ — so, what is the focal point going to be?

Well, we know that the title character is going to be doing everything that he can in order to ensure that there is justice for Olivia, who is still missing and he has a ton of questions about it. What are some of the biggest ones? Well, let’s just say that they have a lot to do with her uncooperative family.

If you head over to MovieWeb, you can see a sneak preview for this episode that features Colin Farrell’s character doing his best to press both Bernie and Margit about Davy and his involvement in her disappearance. Based on how we’ve seen them act so far, we should not say that we’re shocked by what we are seeing here. Basically, we’ve got a pair of people who do everything in their power in order to ensure that Davy does not chat with John and that he goes away.

Is Sugar going to be okay with that? Well, you’ll have to wait and see the episode, but we know that he can be a pretty relentless guy and by virtue of that, he’s someone who will do whatever he can in order to ensure that justice is served. He’s also not intimidated by Bernie’s star power or some of what Margit is saying.

We will at least say this — isn’t it nice to see Anna Gunn on this show? Ironically, she does find herself in another role where she is tied to a terrible man … but at least Davy is nowhere near as threatening as Walter White in terms of his capacity to kill. He’s awful in a different way.

