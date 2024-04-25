Fire Country season 2 episode 7: Three Rock’s uncertain future

As you prepare to see Fire Country season 2 episode 7 over at CBS tomorrow night, there are reasons for major concern. This time around, though, we’re speaking more about the future of an institution as opposed to any one character who is currently in the mix.

Is Three Rock set to shut down for good? Well, what you saw during the “Alert the Sheriff” episode is a cause for concern, as there could be more of a growing sentiment at Edgewater that this program is more trouble that it is worth. We’ll see a lot more potential fallout for this coming up, and our advice is simply to go ahead and be prepared for anything to happen.

Speaking to TVLine, recurring guest star Michael Trucco (who plays Luke) sets the stage for what exactly could be happening around Three Rock as we move forward:

“Three Rock is the beating heart of the show, so the idea that it could close is very upsetting … If this one camp, Three Rock, proves that it doesn’t work, they might take the whole system away.”

Personally, we do of course think that Three Rock has to stick around, albeit in a slightly different capacity than the past. What would the show be without it? A big part of the central premise here is that we’re watching and seeing whether or not these characters can use this program to get a second chance at life, with Bode at the center of it. We understand the public having some concerns, but the actions of one should not necessarily alter the future for everyone. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what shakes out here.

Of course, we do not tend to think that the Three Rock situation will be resolved this week; we could be waiting until the finale to see answers.

