Fire Country season 2 episode 7: The plan for Genevieve

As you prepare to see Fire Country season 2 episode 7 on CBS in a couple of days, we’re going to get an answer to a big question. What in the world is going to happen with Genevieve?

After all, ever since the death of Cara, her daughter’s fate has temporarily been up in the air. We know that Bode is not her biological father (not that it matters to him), and Cara and Jake were still finding their way as a couple at the time she died. Who is going to take care of her?

Well, in some official sneak peeks that have emerged from the official CBS YouTube account, we do have confirmation that Sharon and Vince are going to be have temporary custody of Gen, at least until Bode finds his way out of prison. Gen does have some reservations about all of this and understandably so, as she doesn’t know Max Thieriot’s character much at all. How can she feel attached or excited about the idea? She’s already going through so much, and Jake seems determined to be in her life in whatever way that he can, as well.

For now, it does appear as though Cara’s daughter has a solid support system within the greater Fire Country world, but we’re also well-aware of how much this show is really about struggle. It would be such a fool’s errand to sit here and say that things are always going to run smoothly for everyone, especially with Bode’s future constantly in limbo.

Hopefully, we’ll at least feel good as to where everyone stands at the end of this episode. For Gabriela, we at least know she’s in a great spot! After all, these previews reveal that she is officially set now to be a paramedic!

