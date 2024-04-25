Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 4/25/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What else can we say about the future of SVU and Organized Crime as we move forward?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the bad news now: There aren’t any new episodes for the franchise tonight. This is the last hiatus of the season and there are three more episodes left for each one of them the rest of the season! That means a lot more drama and, of course, plenty of twists and turns across the board for all of the shows.

Want to get a few more details now about what the future holds? Well, without further ado, we suggest you check out the synopses for next week below:

Law & Order season 23 episode 11, “Castle in the Sky” – 05/02/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a real estate developer is found dead in one of his buildings, Shaw and Riley sift through a long list of suspects. Concerned for the welfare of the defendant’s young daughter, Dixon and her son plead with Price and Maroun for help. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 11, “Prima Nocta” – 05/02/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A runaway bride calls the SVU for help on the day of her wedding. Rollins pitches in on her day off. TV-14

Organized Crime season 4 episode 11, “Redcoast” – 05/02/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler struggles to keep his rank as part of the farm’s inner circle when his biggest ally is questioned. The team discovers the identity of their top target but are too late to stop the arrival of his newest shipment. TV-14

Is Organized Crime going to be renewed by the time these shows come back?

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but let’s just say this — we really hope so! How much longer are the powers-that-be going to force us to wait in the end?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

