Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 12: Joe Jr. faceoff

As we get closer to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 coming to a close, one thing will be abundantly clear. This is going to be one of the most personal stories ever for Elliot Stabler, and it is something that the show has set up already.

Through much of this season, we’ve gotten a chance to learn more about Christopher Meloni’s character, including his brothers in Joe Jr. and Randall. Both have their fair share of demons, and the end of this season could be about confronting some of them head-on. Elliot has some hard decisions to make. Will he have some support behind him? Sure, but that also does not make every single part of this easy.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 12 synopsis with a few other details:

05/09/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Randall give Joe Jr. the choice to get clean or go to prison. Vargas and Jet’s plan to cut off Emery’s smuggling routes leads to a dangerous rescue attempt. TV-14

Obviously, there is one thing that we’d really love to know before this episode airs, and it is quite simple: Whether or not we are getting a season 5! This is the only Dick Wolf drama still on the bubble, and that includes all of the assorted FBI shows on CBS. Why haven’t we learned anything yet here? Well, the simplest answer we can offer is that the ratings aren’t as strong, but it almost feels unfair to punish Organized Crime for trying to be ambitious. This is, after all, the only one of these shows that is largely serialized, and is not just out to feature a different case with new characters every single week.

Related – Is there a chance that season 5 is going to move over to Peacock?

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 12?

How do you think that this season is going to end? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







