So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 8 spoilers: A prank war!

As we get prepared to see So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 8 on CBS next week, what more can we say about things story-wise?

The first thing to do here is get the bad news out of the way: The show has already been canceled. Is there a chance that someone saves it at the 11th hour? Never say never, but we’re also not incredibly optimistic. The best thing that we can say here is to keep watching the show and watching live — you never know what is going to happen!

Regardless of the long-term future here, let’s just throw the following out there: This show has brought a lot of joy the past couple of years! We don’t want that to get lost with all the sadness that is out there. In the next episode, you are going to see another entertaining case and beyond just that, a fun / pretty darn messy prank battle with Todd at the center of it.

Below, you can check out the full So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“P.I.’s Wide Shut” – While Margaret helps Susan serve justice for a tennis coach accused of drugging a teen athlete, Todd and Lyle embark on an epic office prank war, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, May 2 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We recognize that it seems as though this season / the series is going to end on a cliffhanger, and honestly, we don’t blame the writers for doing that in hopes of a renewal. There’s a situation coming where when this all ends, we will have to come up with our own endings. Still, we’re ready for the ride along the way.

