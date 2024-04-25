Survivor 46 episode 10 preview: Q versus the world

As we prepare ourselves to see Survivor 46 episode 10 on CBS next week, is there going to be another round of total chaos?

Well, tonight Hunter made a pretty obvious mistake in not playing his idol for a vote that felt way too easy. Q was a good backup for a lot of people, but he is 100% still in the game — even if he doesn’t stand much of a chance of winning right now.

Here’s where things go from here: Based on the preview for what is coming, Q realizes that he’s on the outs and everyone seems to want him gone. However, at the same time Maria seems to think that he has the ability to change the whole game. We’ve thought for a while that she was the best player left, and she may be sensing an opportunity here to do so something big. We think there’s a lot of value in her trying to get out Kenzie, who we think is playing a similar game to her in a number of ways. This marks a chance for her to be able to strike when nobody expects it, especially since Q is the easiest target in the world.

At this point, what makes this season so glorious is how unpredictable it is. It feels easy to say that Q could be the next target but other than Maria, we almost think anyone could leave the game next week. Charlie just won a challenge and he’s a threat, everyone knows that Tiffany has an idol, and Venus has been a potential target for a good chunk of the game.

Also, remember that with Hunter gone, another idol is back in play! That throws yet another wrench into a season that is basically a toolbox full of them at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts regarding tonight’s Survivor 46 episode now

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 46 episode 10 on CBS next week?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other great updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







