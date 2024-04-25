Sugar season 1: How is it faring so far on Apple TV+?

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Sugar season 1 episode 5. Are you ready for what’s ahead?

Well, our sentiment is that entering this episode, we’ll start to understand more of what Stallings is up to — and hopefully, also learn more about what’s going on when it comes to John Sugar himself. What makes this series so effective is that there’s a lot of mystery coursing through just about every story and with that, you’re going to be entertained almost no matter where you go!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

So as we do marvel about the show and its merits, let’s transition now over to another all-important question: Just how is it actually performing?

Historically, it has been rather hard to gauge the ratings for any show on Apple TV+, mostly due to how little information that the streaming service releases. What we can say right now is that it, alongside Loot and Palm Royale, is pretty firmly in the top three series at the moment on the streamer. This certainly does bode pretty well for it generating conversation the rest of the season!

As for a possible season 2…

Honestly, a lot of that is going to depend heavily on how the first season ends, as there is a big chance that there will be a set conclusion to the story. We tend to think of Sugar as one of those series that can be a limited series if the streamer does not want to bring it back; however, it also feels on paper like the door could be open for something more.

We’ll continue to monitor the ratings the rest of the season — or, at least the information that Apple does choose to give us.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Sugar now, including what else is coming up

What did you think about the performance of Sugar so far on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







