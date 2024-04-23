Sugar season 1 episode 5: Is Stallings the Big Bad?

As we do our best to prepare for Sugar season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ a little later this week, we certainly have a lot to consider!

So, what’s at the center of it all? Well, we imagine that there are two schools of thought here. From one vantage point, you have the ongoing mystery about John Sugar himself and what is happening around him. Then, you also have the one about Olivia, the case that he has grown to become so invested in to begin with. Ruby hasn’t necessarily wanted him this close to the case, but there is no letting the toothpaste out of the tube at this point. We are where we are now, and we will have to just sift through some of the aftermath.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

Now is Stallings the person to be most concerned about? Well, let’s just say that at the very least, he is on our mind at present and it is hard for that to not be the case. After all, he has already proven himself to be incredibly dangerous — heck, he could have Olivia locked away in that closet! If nothing else it feels pretty darn likely that he’s involved, but there is something else to consider.

What is that? Well, we do like to subscribe to the notion that sometimes, behind every Big Bad is a Bigger Bad, someone who could be a larger threat. Stallings could easily be working for someone, and that could set the stage for either a really good finale or even a season 2. (We know that technically, the show has not been renewed as of yet, but it definitely feels like there’s a good chance of it.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Sugar, including a few other details all about the future

What do you think we are going to learn about Stallings moving into Sugar season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates still ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







