The Conners season 6 episode 10: Timeslot move incoming

As some of you may be aware at the moment, The Conners season 6 episode 10 will be arriving on ABC in one week’s time. However, things are not exactly that cut-and-dry when it comes to when it is airing.

Starting next week and through the end of the season, you are going to see the sitcom shift back to a different timeslot in 9:30 p.m. Eastern, where it is going to air following new episodes of Abbott Elementary. What’s the reason for that? Well, we think it is twofold.

1. With Not Dead Yet ending its own season tonight, the timeslot shift is going to allow ABC the opportunity to try some other programming at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday nights. This could be a trial run for some other things that we will be seeing this fall.

2. Also, this move is going to also help The Conners see how viable it is airing after Abbott Elementary the next few weeks. We recognize that the future of the John Goodman – Sara Gilbert series is currently in some jeopardy but if it performs well here, it could radically improve its future — if, at least, ABC is still somewhat malleable when it comes to their future plans.

If you have not seen the synopsis for episode 10 next week yet, you can take a look at that below:

Dan gets asked to write an article for a Hardware magazine, making Ben long for his days as a writer. Meanwhile, Jackie inserts herself into Louise’s run for the school board when her retirement leads to too much free time. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

Technically ABC could spend several more weeks figuring out the future of the comedy — ideally, though, it would benefit them to figure this out before upfronts next month.

