The Conners season 6 episode 10: The school board run

Next week on ABC, you are going to be seeing The Conners season 6 episode 10 arrive — and we expect a lot of chaos and drama ahead!

So, what is at the center of this story? Well, “Campaign U-Turn and a Hard Write” is going to be a story that brings in a lot of drama in a few different directions. For Louise, for example, she’s going to find some unwelcomes surprises as she tries to run for school board. Meanwhile, Dan being asked to write an article could end up causing an unexpected reaction elsewhere. This episode really just feels a lot about characters butting into one another’s business, which can be a problem when you are so tight-knit a lot of the time. After all, everyone thinks that you are entitled to the business of those around you … and absolutely, this can end up being a challenging thing to deal with.

Below, you can check out the full The Conners season 6 episode 10 synopsis with a few other details on what lies ahead:

Dan gets asked to write an article for a Hardware magazine, making Ben long for his days as a writer. Meanwhile, Jackie inserts herself into Louise’s run for the school board when her retirement leads to too much free time. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

There are a few episodes remaining this season after this one, but ABC has not revealed as of yet what some of the stories are going to look like! For now, our feeling is that we’re going to see some of these characters find themselves in some unsurprisingly-messy situations … but will they be able to work their way out of them? There will be laughs, but also probably a few relatable and touching moments. These characters do love each other, even if it doesn’t feel like it all of the time.

Related – Is there a chance that The Conners season 6 ends up being the final season?

What are you most excited to see moving into The Conners season 6 episode 10 when it arrives on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







