The Conners season 6: Will it be canceled? New reports

On paper, it is easy to assume that The Conners season 7 is going to happen on ABC, especially when you consider the complicated road that first got us here. Remember for a moment that at one point, it looked like the sitcom was going to be done with season 6 … but that was before things kicked off following the strikes of last year. All of a sudden, the mood changed and it felt like everyone involved was eager to do a little bit more.

Unfortunately, now we are getting some reports that are causing us to have a little bit of pause all over again. According to a report from Deadline, production on the 13-episode season 6 has already wrapped and with that, we’re now in a spot where we are waiting to see exactly what happens. Cast negotiations are typically underway at this point, and they have not started as of yet.

(If you are fairly new to reading up on The Conners, it is important to note that the cast have an atypical year-to-year agreement, mostly due to this being an off-shoot of Roseanne and so many of them being a part of the original show. Usually, brand-new shows have actors who are signed on to six or seven seasons from the start.)

The site notes that an additional scene was shut for the finale, and that will be added just in case this is the end of the series.

If this is the end…

It really doesn’t feel like one that will fully do the story or these characters justice. This is a franchise that has been around for generations, and are you really going to end it with a tacked-on ending and not some proper tribute? It is true that the ratings are down versus season 5, but you could make that argument about a ton of shows that are out there.

Do you really think that The Conners is going to be canceled?

