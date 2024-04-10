The Conners season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Dan’s new gig

Next week on The Conners season 6 episode 8, you are going to be on the other side of the milestone 100th installment. So, what will the story here be?

We don’t anticipate too much fanfare towards this particular story and yet, that’s probably the intention. This is the sort of show that, despite all of its success, relishes having a certain amount of underdog spirit. “Toilet Hacks and The Management Track” is going to try to find a way to pay that forward.

Want to know more? Below, you can check out the full The Conners season 6 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

After feeling the cafeteria staff could use some organization, Darlene seeks to be manager of food services at Mark’s college. Elsewhere, Dan teaches housewives the basics of DIY home projects to make some extra money toward paying off the house.

(TV-PG) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

By the end of this episode, we imagine that Dan will find some sort of gratification in doing this, but how much is he really going to be able to take a few steps forward on the house? This is one of the tough things about this show and its characters a lot of the time. You want to see them take a few steps forward but, at the same time, you have to wonder this: How many steps can there be on a show about struggle?

One more thing to go ahead and wonder about

Is someone going to confirm something soon about a possible season 7? We do think that we’re far enough into the season now that any talk about it being the final one is going by the wayside, and the writers at this point do not have much in the way of actual time in order to prepare.

What do you most want to see moving into The Conners season 6 episode 8?

Are there any other stories you want to see unfold? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







