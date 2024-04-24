The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: April 2024 update

What can we say about The Morning Show season 4 as we inch closer to the end of April? There is still a lot to look forward to — even if, unfortunately, you will be waiting for a good while in order to see it back.

First and foremost, it feels right to start with the following: The show won’t be back this month, this spring, or almost certainly any point for the rest of the year. If you were hoping for some sort of big announcement soon on this, you’re going to be disappointed.

For now, the only announcement we would say to look out for is something in the months ahead about the start of production. The writers are currently at work perfecting the scripts, with the being for production to start later this year — we tend to think a lot of that will be tied to the availability of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who always have multiple things on the go, it seems.

Earlier this month, there was a PaleyFest discussion about The Morning Show and within that, it was revealed that we will be waiting until at least after the Presidential Election to see the show back — but realistically, we tend to think it will be spring 2025 (if not later) until we see the episodes arrive on Apple TV+. A Presidential race is going to be at least a significant part of the story, and we imagine that beyond that, the show will have a lot to say about Bradley Jackson’s future after she and her brother went to the FBI in the season 3 finale. What she did when it comes to the footage from January 6 could have huge consequences for the future of her career.

Meanwhile, Alex finds herself in a bigger position of power than ever behind the scenes … but what will she do with it?

