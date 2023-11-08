The Morning Show season 4: EP teases more Bradley, Alex

As we get ourselves to see The Morning Show season 4 at some point down the road, what’s going to be front and center? We know that there are a lot of questions out there about that at this point, and understandably so!

After all, just go ahead and remember that Bradley Jackson went with Hal to the FBI at the end of season 3 and by virtue of that, may be completely done as a journalist. We wondered if Reese Witherspoon would even be staying on board the show!

Luckily, it doesn’t feel as though Reese is going anywhere, at least based on some of what we’re hearing from showrunner Charlotte Stoudt in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

To me, the core of the show is their dynamic and how they change each other. And I think that always has to be there, absolutely. So, we’ll find a way. They’ll be in the same room, somehow!

After reading that quote alone, how could you ever think that the character is going anywhere? To go along with this Stoudt also indicated in here where things stand at present behind the scenes:

We just started the season four room, it’s literally such early days. But we’re absolutely going to play out the consequences of what we saw in season three — in every sense and for every character. If we asked the audience to go on that ride, then we have to honor that ride.

Obviously, there will likely be new additions and a number of big changes coming up in season 4, and not every character in season 3 will likely be present. In that way, we’ll just be happy for whoever does manage to show up across the board.

