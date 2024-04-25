Chicago Med season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Keeping secrets?

For those who are not currently aware, Chicago Med season 9 episode 11 is going to be airing on NBC when we get around to May 8. This is the second episode back following the major hiatus this month, and it may suggest, at least on some level, where things are going moving into the finale.

Take, for example, for Luke Mitchell’s character of Dr. Ripley. He has only been at the hospital for this season, but are some things falling apart for him already? We wouldn’t go that far yet, but it is clear that there are some brand-new challenges that are very-much landing on his doorstep.

If you want to learn more, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 11 synopsis:

05/08/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley struggles to keep Sully’s diagnosis a secret when the latter’s pregnant girlfriend comes to Med for help. Loren works to earn a spot in Med’s trauma fellowship. Charles and a medical student treat a bipolar artist. TV-14

There are only thirteen episodes this season and by virtue of that, we would love to sit here and say that something happening here is going to carry over into the finale. Is that really going to be the case, though? Well, this show can be somewhat tough to predict at times given that a lot of it is fairly procedural. However, we at least think that the stories are moving in a certain direction for a few of these characters, and we remain fairly excited to see where it all goes. There is a season 10 coming and with that in mind, it absolutely feels like there is a chance we get to see some sort of major cliffhanger at the end of all this.

