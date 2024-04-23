Chicago Med season 9 episode 10 spoilers: Major Hannah mystery

As we prepare to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 10 on NBC a week from Wednesday, what is it that we can expect?

First and foremost, let’s be grateful that the network has finally shared some info! The title for this episode is “You Might Just Find You Get What You Need,” which is a really great Rolling Stones reference. It also may be tied in some way to a few different things going on in the story, as Maggie is exploring a new relationship and Charles and Hannah both are looking to get closure to a couple of difficult (and at times emotional) cases.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 10 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

05/01/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie’s budding romance takes flight. After a woman’s shocking suicide attempt, Charles searches for answers. Hannah works to diagnose a patient who’s new to the city and appears with mysterious symptoms. TV-14

There are only a handful of episodes still to come this season, and we do imagine that we are going to be building towards something big. We can’t speak to whether or not there is a big cliffhanger or anything close to it, but we imagine that the finale will at least contain a few big moments that leave you wondering more and more on the future.

Above all else, what we want to see within these next few episodes are a big emotional moments that set the stage for the already-renewed season 10. The biggest thing we always want with a show like this is quite simple: That each season feels different than the ones we saw before, and that there is a legitimate evolution you have a chance to see.

