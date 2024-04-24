When is Luke Kleintank leaving FBI: International, Scott Forrester?

Yesterday, the news first broke that Luke Kleintank would be leaving FBI: International and his role of Scott Forrester. Now, we’ve learned that this exit will be happening even sooner than we thought.

According to a new report from People Magazine, the actor is actually going to be departing his series-regular role in the next new episode airing on Tuesday, May 7. Following that, Colin Donnell is going to appear in the final episodes of the season on May 14 and May 21. Is he going to be the replacement on the Fly Team? It’s possible, especially since he has a history of working with Dick Wolf already on Chicago Med. Of course, the irony here is that both of these shows are set within the same universe, though that has never slowed down Wolf from using the same actors in multiple shows.

We recognize already that International has been renewed for a season 4 at CBS, so you don’t have to worry about the long-term future. We do wonder as to whether or not we’re going to see viewers continue to stay put, largely because so much of this show has changed as of late. Remember that in addition to Kleintank’s exit, the series also said goodbye to series regular Heida Reed (Kellett) at the start of the season. We do think that fans of this franchise are accustomed to a certain amount of turnover; however, this is a lot of it to happen, and also within a reasonably short period of time.

For now, we’re just eager to see what the future holds, and also more details on Donnell’s character. For the time being, not too much about his role has been revealed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

