Survivor season 50: Does Jeff Probst have an idea yet?

Given that Survivor season 50 is coming in just two years (and filming long before that), you would think that there are plans in the works … right? Well, let’s just say that things are a little bit more complicated than they at first seem.

Speaking on the subject of the long-term future in a new interview to Entertainment Weekly, host and showrunner Jeff Probst noted that for now, the focus is on figuring out the next few seasons and with that, the producers are not looking too far ahead:

“We have not come up with our idea for 50 yet … Obviously, we think about it, but I think it’s easier to think about it when you’re writing about Survivor rather than when you’re producing it.”

The show has over the years gone back and forth when it comes to these “milestone” seasons. For season 20, you had a historic season in Heroes vs. Villains. Meanwhile, in season 40 you had Winners at War. However, season 30 was a fairly normal season in Worlds Apart that in the end, was not anywhere near as entertaining as it could have been at the end of the day.

We don’t envy the position that Probst now finds himself in, given that Winners at War was the culmination of decades’ worth of the show. You could do a Survivor Legends with a lot of iconic personalities, but there would probably be a ton of retreads or re-retreads. Or, you could just do an All-Stars with the New Era players, or some sort of fan vote like we saw with Second Chance. One other idea? Just do something a little more traditional and focus on a classic version of the game. It really comes down to the cast more than any twists that you throw at viewers at the end of the day.

