Chicago PD season 11 episode 11 spoilers: Atwater’s past…

Chicago PD season 11 episode 11 is going to be coming onto NBC on May 8 — what sort of stories will be center stage throughout?

Well, what we can say right now is that “The Water Line” is going to be doing something that we hoped the show would do earlier this season: Revisit some of what Atwater has had going on. That is something that they’ve done a really solid job at this season — every major character has had some sort of spotlight, and that has allowed all of them some individual moments to shine.

To get a few more details now on what you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 11 episode 11 synopsis below:

05/08/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As Atwater finds himself distracted by a past case, a CI from his past resurfaces with a tip on a string of violent armed robberies. TV-14

We would not be surprised if there is at least a certain amount of closure on the storylines in here, mostly because there won’t be too many opportunities after the fact to pay them off this season. Sure, there are two installments coming up after the fact here, but we personally tend to think that the major plots focused on there are going to be tied a little bit more to Voight (who had some big stuff earlier this season) and then also Upton, given that Tracy Spiridakos is going to be leaving at the end of the season. We certainly do think that this is going to be emotional, given that this is someone who has been a part of the show for a long time.

At least we know there’s going to be a season 12 coming, right? That takes at least some of the pressure off in terms of the endgame here.

