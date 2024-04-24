Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI, Maggie Bell in season 6?

Is Missy Peregrym going to be leaving FBI at some point in season 6? Just how worried should you really be about it at this point?

Well, the first thing that we really should say here is simple: We understand if you are worried about it based on the end of the episode tonight. Maggie Bell is the sort of agent who will try to fight through anything and yet, she has to think of someone else in Ella now at the same time. She’s struggling to handle both this and also being an agent, and it’s led to OA raising some questions about whether or not she’s putting herself in too much danger. He’s also asked Isobel if she can be forced into taking some time again, given that it is not something that she would ever ask for on her own.

Now, it is worth noting that as of this writing, there is no indication that Peregrym is departing the show. We would understand if she ever did, given that six seasons is a long time to be on any show, let alone one that is this demanding and time-consuming. She also has a young family and has worked solidly for well over a decade in between this show and Rookie Blue.

Ultimately, we could get a slightly better sense of her future when the series returns in May. It is worth noting that we have seen FBI feature episodes without Peregrym in the past, so that could be in play; or, if Maggie does take some time off work, it could just happen between episodes and we get a time jump to where she stands after the fact. For now, a lot of possibilities appear to be in play.

