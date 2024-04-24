FBI season 6 episode 11 return date over at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, are you eager to get an FBI season 6 episode 11 return date? Well, we’ve got more info within!

There’s no point in dragging this out, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment set for next week. this is the first time in a while, as there has been a rather nice run for most of the calendar month. The plan is for the entire franchise to return on May 7 and due to the hiatus coming up, there are not many pieces of information about what lies ahead.

Of course, we also do not think that there is going to be some extreme change-up to the sort of stories we’re getting the rest of the season. Odds are, many of the central plotlines for most of the season will still be there — especially when it comes to Maggie finding herself in a brand-new spot in her life. Of course, there will also be some more high-octane cases that dominate in terms of air time. There are not going to be too many fundamental shifts from what we have seen here in the past.

If you have not seen it yet, we can at least give you the synopsis for the May 21 finale to get you excited for what’s ahead down the line:

“Ring of Fire” – The Somalian terrorist group behind the death of Agent Hobbs resurfaces, sending the team on a chase to take them down for good, on the sixth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just for a note, there has already been one change to this episode since the release was announced. We’ll see if it stays with “Ring of Fire” or not.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

