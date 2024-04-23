And Just Like That season 3: Will Natasha return?

With work now underway on And Just Like That season 3, is there a chance that you could see more of Bridget Moynahan as Natasha?

Obviously, the importance of this character dates all the way back to the original Sex and the City, and to call her relationship with Carrie Bradshaw complicated is not even remotely doing it justice. The two have gone through quite a bit over the years, but we have seen Natasha show up on the follow-up series before. With that in mind, isn’t there a chance that she does come back again? Well, never say never!

Speaking in a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show with her Blue Bloods co-star Donnie Wahlberg, Moynahan does seem open to coming back for more. She also claims that she and her friends have talked about ideas for a possible return.

In the end, we tend to think that there are two components that will go into whether or not a Natasha return happens. First, Bridget has to have room in her schedule, and we know that this is pretty tricky with Blue Bloods still in production on the final season — once it is done, it does feel like there’s a chance something could happen.

After this, you also have to just hope that there’s a good idea behind the scenes in order to ensure that it happens. This is a show with as deep a bench as you are going to find in terms of possible guest stars; if you are going to feature a returning character, you want to make sure that they are not wasted. Otherwise, you are just doing something for the sake of nostalgia, and we are not sure that this a good thing the majority of the time.

Related – When could you presumable see And Just Like That back for a season 3?

Do you want to see more of Bridget Moynahan on And Just Like That season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







