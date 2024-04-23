Blue Bloods stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan talk ending

As many people out there may be familiar with, Blue Bloods season 14 is going to be the final one at CBS — pending a big shift behind the scenes. We recognize fully that there are a lot of fights going on to try and get more of the show, but that’s not something that you can bank on. The cast has to feel the same way.

In a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show today, we actually heard some more of that from both Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan. It’s not that often where you actually get to see two stars of the show in a joint interview like this, so it was a really good time!

After all, within this we heard about how the two are “sad” to end the show, and for many different reasons — including the family that they have formed with everyone behind the scenes. They also talk about how Donnie keeps Jenny McCarthy involved in every aspect of his life, even when they are on separate coasts. (Jenny is on the panel for The Masked Singer, which films in Los Angeles.) You hear a little bit about how everyone gets along off-camera, and even some talk about New Kids on the Block and also Bridget’s past on Sex and the City.

The entire Blue Bloods cast is currently at work in the second half of season 14, which we imagine will take them deep into the spring, if not the start of summer. Unless there is some big interruption in filming, it makes sense for everyone to finish now and then move forward — though of course, they could come back in the event the show is renewed.

You can watch some clips of Donnie and Bridget on the talk show over at the link here; hopefully, there will be more TV appearances soon enough.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

