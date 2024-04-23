Under the Bridge episode 3 sneak peek: Is Rebecca helping?

Overnight you are going to have a chance to see Under the Bridge episode 3 debut on Hulu — what can we say about it now?

Well, based on what we’ve seen to date within the show, there are a few storylines that are front and center — what happened to Reena Virk, some of her story told in flashbacks, and then also the relationship between Cam and Rebecca playing out as the latter finds herself drawn in, more and more, into the case. She legitimately thinks that she can help, and she is getting close to some of the girls at Seven Oaks as a result. However, is she hurting more than she is helping?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more UNDER THE BRIDGE videos!

In a new sneak peek over at Collider, you can get a much better sense of not just what’s coming, but also the present state of things for Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone’s characters. Rebecca tells her that she’s trying to supply some information, which Cam questions. Why does she want to help the police? Well, Rebecca tells her that she likes “one cop” in particular in Cam, but we understand if there is still some distrust there.

After all, it’s worth remembering that these two characters have somewhat of an unexplored history here, as well. Rebecca has not seemingly been in Victoria for a while, and there seem to be a lot of unresolved issues coursing through what we are seeing within the story. We could get a few more answers on all of this within the episode, but at the same time, it does not feel as though anyone is in a hurry to rush things along. Why would they, all things considered? There is a value that comes with wanting things to percolate for a little while.

Related – Get a few more details now about Under the Bridge, including the overall schedule ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Under the Bridge episode 3 over at Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are so many other good updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







