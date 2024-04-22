Under the Bridge schedule: What lies ahead on Hulu?

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Under the Bridge episode 3 arrive on Hulu — so what is coming after the fact? This is a show that we know is quite complicated and by virtue of that, you are going to see a lot of layers slowly unpeeled.

We do recognize that we are in the binge-watching era of television right now and with that comes an innate curiosity and/or demand to get everything all at once. With that being said, we’re personally rather glad this is not happening in this situation. There is something to be said for more of a slow burn, where you can watch all of these stories and slowly see how characters develop.

Last week, the first two episodes of the Riley Keough – Lily Gladstone series were available. Moving into Wednesday, episode 3 will be available. You can see the synopsis for that below:

Upsetting news shakes the small town of Victoria, and as rumors surface, Rebecca and Cam reconnect. In the past, Reena enters Josephine’s mafia fantasy world.

What about after the fact?

Well, from here on out Under the Bridge is going to operate with a weekly rollout, with us getting a new installment every week until we get around to the finale. The plan for now is for this episode to air on May 29, which means that there is still more than a month to go watching all of these different mysteries unravel. This could benefit the show when it comes to drawing more attention; despite the obvious star power and having a recent Oscar nominee in the cast, it still feels like this show isn’t getting the attention that you would expect!

