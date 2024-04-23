NCIS: Michael Weatherly teases Tony, Ziva spin-off name

The much-anticipated Tony – Ziva spin-off to NCIS is coming, and leading up to it, why not hear from Michael Weatherly more?

In a new discussion with his former co-star Sasha Alexander on her Instagram, the actor / executive producer noted that he knows the title for the upcoming spin-off with Cote de Pablo. However, he can’t share it as of yet … but he did note that it made him laugh. What will that mean? We will have to wait and see on this!

Weatherly added that production for the much-anticipated show is going to be kicking off in about twelve weeks, while means around some people in July we’ll have more news from the show’s Budapest set.

For now, what we know about the spin-off is that Tony and Ziva are going to find themselves on the run and in a dangerous position. You will also have a chance to see their daughter Tali, and it is crazy to think that it’s been so long since the NCIS stars were on-screen together. They have each made cameos on the crime drama since their exits, but on separate occasions. (Weatherly made a brief appearance for the David McCallum tribute earlier in the year.)

There is no premiere date yet for the still-publicly-untitled show but when you think about the filming start date, it feels like early 2025 makes the most sense. A lot, of course, will depend on when filming wraps and beyond that, when Paramount+ (who is airing the show rather than CBS) actually wants to put it on the air. Neither Michael nor Cote have any control in that; it really comes down to what executives want.

Nonetheless, we’re ready and excited to have more scoop on the spin-off whenever it starts to come out.

