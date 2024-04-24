Doctor Who season 14: Bonnie Langford on return

If you watched the Doctor Who specials last year, then you are already familiar with the fact that Bonnie Langford is back in the fold. She was first around as Mel several decades before and now, we’re getting to see her back in a very different capacity with UNIT.

Rest assured, there is more of Langford coming up, and we imagine that there will be fun, imagination, and a whole lot more. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, here is what the actress had to say about stepping back into this world:

“It was a whole different world … When we made it in the ‘80s, we rehearsed in a rehearsal room running up and down fake corridors, and then we would go in and record it all in one, maybe two days maximum. It was almost like doing it live, with very few special effects. So to walk on to that set with [a] helipad, I mean, never in anybody’s wildest dreams did you think that would be a Doctor Who set. It was like being in a Marvel Avengers movie.”

A lot of the higher budget now is tied to the Disney+ partnership with BBC One. That started with the anniversary specials, and it is also one of the reasons why in many corners, season 14 is actually referred to as “series one.” Disney wants to make Doctor Who feel accessible to modern and casual audiences, especially people who are not familiar with the franchise. Yet, some of these returning cast members are a gift to longtime fans.

In the end, the producers are trying to give us the best of both worlds — let’s just see if it all pays off when we get to see season 14 premiere in May.

