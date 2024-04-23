Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? ‘Crushed’ story ahead

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? The series has been on hiatus for a good while, but is it over?

Well, there’s no real point in dragging this along — let’s just get the bad news out of the way now. Unfortunately, there is no new episode slated to air tonight, and you will be stuck waiting until Tuesday, April 30 to see Nathan Fillion and the rest of the cast resume season 6. If there is a silver lining here, it’s simply that moving forward, you are going to have a chance to see installments every week from now until the finale.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet for the next episode titled “Crushed,” you can do that below:

When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez and Harper are on a different kind of investigation – the search for the perfect nanny.

Just on the basis of all of this alone, it is pretty clear that The Rookie is going to be giving us a pretty classic balancing act here. Sure, you are going to have a chance to see a few stories about meaningful characters away from the job, but then plenty featuring them on the job at the same time! The balance here is a big part of what makes this show so fun, and also what we are looking to see and experience the rest of the way.

With this being said…

There are some not-so-fun things going on in the show right now, as well — can we just get Tim and Lucy back together already? This breakup definitely qualifies as a story not many people out there probably wanted to see.

