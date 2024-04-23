Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8 spoilers: Baez’s worst fear?

As you prepare to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8 on CBS next week, is a terrifying situation about to come Baez’s way? Based on what we are seeing and hearing right now, it certainly seems that way.

Ultimately, let’s just say the following: “Wicked Games” is an hour that will feature the worst kind of blast from the past for Marisa Ramirez’s character. Luckily, she will have Danny at her side to help when a dangerous person gets out of prison. For a little more information on what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full season 14 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Wicked Games” – Danny and Baez are on edge when Sam Evans (David R. Nash), a serial killer who once targeted Baez and her daughter, is released early from prison. Also, Jamie and Anthony team up on an investigation involving one of Anthony’s criminal informants, his ex-wife’s brother; Eddie clashes with Captain McNichols over a sergeant who keeps downgrading her cases; and Frank is upset when Abigail goes behind his back regarding a professional favor for her husband, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Can we go ahead and celebrate a Baker storyline now, especially one involving her husband? Honestly, we haven’t gotten to see too much of her home life over the years and when we do, it’s always a treat — in general, we’re just glad that the producers are not forgetting about the “Dream Team” even with this final season only being 18 episodes.

(It is true that we’re still pining for a season 15, but there hasn’t been much out there to suggest it is happening.)

