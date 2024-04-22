The Way Home season 3 premiere date: Best-case scenario

We recognize already that The Way Home season 3 is coming to Hallmark Channel down the road, and of course we’re thrilled by that! There are chances to further expand the story of the past and the present, especially since i turns out that there are more time-travelers within the Landry family than anyone first thought.

Now, of course, we are inevitably shifting over now to the next all-important question: When the series will actually be able to return. For the past couple of years, the drama has proven itself to be a perfect fit on Sunday nights in the winter; will that be the case again?

Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that Sundays are, in fact, once again the best-case scenario for The Way Home, and it is hard to imagine anything else happening with the show at this point. Why would we expect something different, all things considered? This is also the most likely scenario in regards to what’s ahead for Chyler Leigh and the rest of the cast. Consistency matters a lot with a relatively new show; if viewers expect to see it around a certain point in the year, they can build up a habit. This helps to ensure that there will be a season 4 or season 5 down the road.

As for when we will actually get a chance to learn more about the next chapter for Kat, Alice, or Del, we tend to think it will be at some point in July or August. There is not going to be a hurry for additional news to get out there, mostly because the producers want to maintain an element of surprise.

If there is a general thing that we would say now entering a season 3, it is this: There is a lot of thought being put into these twists. Nobody involved here wants to throw something out to viewers on a whim.

