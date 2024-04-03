The Way Home season 3 spoilers: Will Thomas return?

We very much know that The Way Home season 3 is coming to Hallmark Channel, but who will have a chance to be a part of it? This remains a mystery, at least for now.

Sure, there are a whole plethora of people you can assume will be back in some shape or form, including the likes of Kat, Alice, Elliot, and Del. We tend to think that after that big Colton reveal, you will also continue to see him in some capacity.

So what about Thomas? He and Kat shared a kiss in the season 2 finale, and it turns out that the character is not as dead as we briefly thought. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Heather Conkie said the following when asked if Thomas or Susanna could be coming back:

We’ll have to wait and see. It’s an interesting one because that story has been told, but we do again leave this little moment of “huh” in the reveal that Thomas is still alive. So I don’t think that door is 100 percent closed, but yeah, we’ll have to wait and see.

At the end of the day, or major sentiment here is that if the character comes back, it is going to happen in a jaw-dropping and unexpected way. Isn’t this exactly what the show would want? Thomas being alive still does make us pretty eager that he could play at least some sort of role in shaping the future beyond what we’ve seen.

Also, we tend to think that moves like that happen for a reason, and this is a creative team that seems to be pretty darn eager to map out a lot of the story over the course of a long span of time.

Related – Get more news on The Way Home season 3, including the aftermath of that big cliffhanger

Do you think that we will see Thomas during The Way Home season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







