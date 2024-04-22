Station 19 season 7: Cast celebrates as filming wraps

Today is certainly a bittersweet time to be discussing Station 19 — the cast had a chance to celebrate last night, but it was the end of the show.

Filming has now officially wrapped for the ABC show, and if you ask just about anyone who watches, it is ending far too soon. Nobody expected that everyone would be done with production already and yet, it’s happened. How in the world did we get here?

Well, if you missed the news months ago, it seems like the decision to end the series was financial in nature, as costs rise a good bit for shows after their seventh season. It is a similar reason to why The Good Doctor is ending, and we are worried already about The Rookie as it prepares for its own season 7 in the 2024-25 season. This is a part of the present-day economic model for shows. Grey’s Anatomy lasting as long as it has is an anomaly, and there is a chance that it may undergo changes of its own in the off-season. (Remember that contracts are expiring for a lot of longtime cast members.)

While specifics about the Station 19 finale still remain unclear, it is our general expectation that you are going to be seeing the fire station itself live on so that characters could show up here or there on Grey’s Anatomy.

Could it someday find a home elsewhere?

Anything is possible, even if there are no active plans at the moment. We do think that Hulu would have been an appetizing option, but some of the same financial challenges are there apparently that exist with continuing it at ABC. If this show was in a similar spot four or five years ago that it’s in at present, we tend to think that it would’ve had no problem getting a season 8 or even more! Unfortunately, times have changed.

