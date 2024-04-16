Station 19 season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Ben Warren’s secret

If you had not heard the news yet for whatever reason, Station 19 season 7 episode 6 is going to be coming to ABC on May 2. It’s a long wait! The only silver lining that we can offer is that when the show does come back, there are going to be more episodes the rest of the way. It’s going to be nice to not have any other interruptions!

“With so Little to Be Sure Of” is the title for the next installment and honestly, we have to say that this is as ambiguous of a name for an episode as you are going to see. This could set the stage for the remainder of the season / the series. If nothing else, it is abundantly clear already that the future of Crisis One is going to play a pretty big part in whatever is coming.

Below, you can check out the full Station 19 season 7 episode 2 synopsis with some other insight about what the story will be:

With both Vic’s job and Crisis One in jeopardy, a flashback shows how the program has changed the lives of the team and the local community. Meanwhile, Ben keeps a secret from Bailey. (TV-14, DV) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

Why would Ben do this?

Well, you could say on paper that this is a move that is rather out of character for the guy and in a lot of ways, you are right. Basically, we do tend to think that this is something that only happens if he thinks that he’s actually trying to protect her. It may be misguided, but it is him still trying to think with her best interests at heart.

Then again, this is just a theory … and one we hope to get some more clarity on at some point within the relatively near future. Hopefully, we get another preview in a week or two!

