Station 19 season 7 episode 6 return date: Why the long wait?

For those who are not aware, Station 19 season 7 episode 6 is not going to be coming to ABC until May, and there is a big question that comes with that: What gives?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that the delay for the firefighter drama is not exclusively to get it back on the air during May sweeps; after all, the finale is presumably going to air on the other side of this crucial ratings period! Meanwhile, it is also not due to anything when it comes to production taking a long time on the remaining episodes; we’re sure at least some are ready to go sooner rather than later.

In the end, the reason for the long break here is actually do mostly to accommodate another show on the schedule in 9-1-1, which still has some more shooting to do before the season is complete. It benefits all of the shows ratings-wise to air new episodes at the same time, so one being on hold means that the others should as well.

Now, we recognize that to some, this may not matter as much when it comes to Station 19, given that mostly, we are talking here about a series that already is in its final season and with that, ratings do not matter as much. However, we’d argue that ending on a high note is the best to either get a last-second renewal (if you are hoping for that) or to at least see a character or two pop up on Grey’s Anatomy down the road. This will show both ABC and producers that there is at least some sort of demand still for these characters, and we certainly know that there is based on interactions online.

