Station 19 series finale: Jaina Lee Ortiz offers up tease

The Station 19 series finale is going to becoming to ABC next month — so should you just go ahead and prepare to be emotional over it now? That feels like a fair thing to say at the moment. So many years of big stories are going to be building up to this moment.

Now, it is worth saying that nobody involved in the show necessarily wanted this to be the finale. That includes the fan base, and it also couple extend to the rest of the cast and crew. There is always hope for a last-minute renewal, but that is not something that anyone could count on, including the people on the show. They want there to be a certain element of closure here, no matter what.

In speaking further to TV Guide here on the subject, here is what star Jaina Lee Ortiz had to say about the big goodbye:

I think the finale is really beautiful because we get to see a snippet of their lives that we’ve been wanting to see for Seasons 8, 9 and 10, and I think that’s lovely. That’s all I’ll say.

You will likely start to get a few more substantial teases on the finale when we get around to mid-May. After all, there aren’t even details at this point for the next episode at the start of next month. The show is clearly taking its time getting us to the finish line, but we certainly wish that there were more than ten episodes to adequate tie things up. As it stands, there is simply not a lot of opportunities to do just that, a consequence in part to the AMPTP not giving writers and actors a fair deal during a lot of the strikes of last year.

