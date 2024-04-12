Station 19 season 7 episode 6 promo: Is Vic getting fired?

As we prepare to see Station 19 season 7 episode 6 on ABC next week, why not have a chat about Vic’s status? There are reasons for concern!

After all, for weeks now the future of the station has been in jeopardy, and we have been waiting for that other shoe to drop. It may be happening now when it comes to Hughes losing her job. The producers are clearly threatening that this could happen, but will it?

For now, we are choosing to be optimistic, largely due to one simple thing: If Vic was really about to lose her job, why promote it? We file that under “things that don’t make sense,” at least for the time being. We tend to think that instead, they are intentionally leaving us in suspense — especially over a long hiatus. (Just remember for a moment that they made us think entering the episode last night that Ben was going to die.)

Over the remaining five episodes, absolutely we expect that there are going to be some hard challenges for a lot of characters around every turn. They want that drama to be there, but we still think that we’re building towards something satisfying in the finale. In a way, we think that it will match tonally a little bit of what we saw at the end of the episode tonight, which gave us a great opportunity to commemorate Andy Herrera’s time on the show leading up to her becoming Captain.

Why are we waiting so long?

Well, this may be a strategic decision by ABC, especially when it comes to wanting to have new episodes of the entire Thursday-night lineup on alongside one another. The most important thing, at least for now, is that we all end up satisfied with what we see in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Station 19 right now, including other details all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Station 19 season 7 episode 6 on ABC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







