Station 19 season 7 episode 6 return date hopes on ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get a Station 19 season 7 episode 6 return date? Or, a reminder of what lies ahead?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is go ahead and share some of the bad news — unfortunately, there is no new episode coming next week. The specific return date actually remains somewhat ambiguous at the time of this writing. There are still five episodes to go and already, it feels like the season / series is going to finish outside of the traditional May sweeps ratings period. The reason for that may just be due to the amount of time required to get episodes of this, plus some other Thursday-night shows, together due to the industry strikes of last year.

Within the remainder of the final season, we do anticipate that there are going to be emotional moments aplenty, not that this should be a surprise. Andy will get more used to where she is as Captain, just like we imagine that Carina and Maya will adjust more into becoming parents. There is still going to be a lot of emotional moments and plenty of danger, not that this is a shock — these are the things that have been ingrained into the DNA of the series from the very beginning.

We’ve noted this in the past, butat least you don’t have to go into the conclusion of the series thinking that the station is going to be shut down. The door is going to be left open that we see these characters again — there is of course that chance it gets revived. Or, there is a chance that some of them could appear on Grey’s Anatomy. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, largely due to the fact that these upcoming episodes still very much deserve attention in their own way.

What do you most want to see moving into Station 19 season 7 episode 6?

