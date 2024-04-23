NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 8: Where is Lucy Tara?

Where is Lucy Tara on NCIS: Hawaii tonight? We recognize that you may be asking that question while you are watching it play out.

Ultimately, in a sad way we’re used to Yasmine Al-Bustami’s character being MIA here and there, given the simple fact that she was gone for stretches last season. Trying to figure out specific reasons for this is tricky, mostly because it varies from show to show and actor to actor. With some shows, actors have smaller episode counts so they have time to do other things. Meanwhile, with others you see reduced episode orders as a cost-saving mechanism. That is something that is happening a lot in particular with the One Chicago world these days.

The most important thing to note here is that Yasmine and Lucy are not about to exit the show — you are going to see plenty of the character down the road, and there is no evidence of anything otherwise. Based on some interviews that we’ve seen from Al-Bustami throughout the season, it seems like she is looking forward to being a part of the show for some time.

Rather than worrying specifically about the future of this character, we would advise you instead to be worried about the future of the show. There is still no season 4 renewal at CBS, and as of right now, you can argue that this is the only remaining hour-long drama on the network that is still on the bubble. (While technically The Equalizer has not been renewed as of yet, it is considered to be a slam dunk, all things considered.) Hopefully, more news on that will be announced soon.

As for Lucy, let’s just hope that she has some really fun stuff coming as we get closer to the end of the season in a couple of weeks!

