NCIS: Hawaii season 3 finale to be two-part event

Just in case you wanted to see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 go out bit for its finale event, let’s just go ahead and say that this story is for you!

After all, CBS has confirmed at this point that you are going to see an epic two-part event close out the season, and it will begin with “Spill the Tea” on April 29 going into the actual finale on May 6. Action will be a big part of the focus here, as will also getting a chance to see more of the NCIS Elite team that Sam has been working with in secret for a significant chunk of the season. Will there be closure on this story? For now, that’s something we tend to wonder.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s lay the foundation for the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 finale now, courtesy of the episode 9 synopsis:

“Spill the Tea” – When a high-value bioweapons expert is murdered in a secure facility on Hawai’i, NCIS and the NCIS Elite team join forces to track down the killer and discover an even deadlier threat, on part one of the third season finale of NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, April 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We will have more tomorrow about the actual finale, but we sure hope that by the time these episodes air, there is a chance for more clarity when it comes to the long-term future of this show. The viewership is strong, but it is somewhat of a victim of CBS’ overall success right now. There are a lot of shows performing well and limited timeslots, but it does feel like the Vanessa Lachey series will likely return. However, the specifics around that are somewhat of a mystery for now.

Related – Is it possible that NCIS: Hawaii season 4 will be a shortened season?

What do you think we are going to see moving into the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 finale event?

Give us your early thoughts and theories now! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a handful of other stories ahead, as well.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







