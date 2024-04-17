NCIS: Hawaii season 4: Is a 13-episode season likely?

The latest reporting has come in about the fate of NCIS: Hawaii season 4 at CBS — so what does the show’s future look like?

We’ve noted this before, but we do still feel optimistic that another season is going to be coming. Does that mean that it will be a little shorter than anyone likes? Well, that is possible.

According to Deadline, the most likely scenario for the Vanessa Lachey drama is that we see a season of around 13 episodes — granted, that is three more than what we’re getting this time around, but that may still be disappointing to everyone who wanted or expected more. One idea we could see is that it airs in either the fall or spring, and the other spot is handed over to the NCIS: Origins prequel — that way, the franchise only occupies two hours at any given time. The publication also notes that budget cuts are possible, but that’s something that we’ve seen with a lot of shows all over the map. It is likely not going to happen here.

In general, the biggest question we’d wonder is simply this: Is CBS really going to cancel three hour-long drama series, plus also end Blue Bloods this fall? That feels a little much. We personally think that So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas are the most likely casualties, with The Equalizer most likely coming back along with Elsbeth — provided the ratings hold for the latter over the next couple of weeks.

One major question we have

Why not keep NCIS: Hawaii at around 20-22 episodes, while then pushing NCIS: Origins over to streaming? That is nothing against the latter show, but with it set to be more serialized than the other ones in the franchise, it actually feels like a better fit on Paramount+ than on a linear network.

