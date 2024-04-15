NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 8: ‘Into Thin Air’

As we approach NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 8 on CBS next week, it is absolutely fair to anticipate a good bit of drama. We also have to look slightly towards what is happening after the fact.

Why is that? Well, the simplest answer we can offer right now is that there are only a few episodes still remaining this season, which makes every one of them all the more important. Given that this show is a procedural, of course there are going to be some case-of-the-week elements here. How we see the story build into a possible finale remains to be seen.

For whatever reason, the network is being somewhat secretive when it comes to episode 8, as of this writing. The only things that can be said here are as follows: The title for the installment is “Into Thin Air,” and it is coming without a hiatus wedged in between it and what we see tonight in “The Next Thousands.”

Of course, what we’re hoping for is a great case mixed with at least one interesting sideplot, largely because this show is at its best when we do get some of that thrown into the mix. With there only being ten episodes this season, of course there are fewer opportunities to deliver the goods on a lot of that.

Is there going to be a season 4?

This still remains as the eternal question and while we are optimistic, nothing is ever guaranteed. Our sentiment is just that the series will be evaluated further in terms of its numbers, but then also some of the series that are currently in development. The truth is that CBS has a pretty packed schedule at this point and there are very few shows we consider on the bubble. They have already renewed the FBI shows, the flagship NCIS, Fire Country, SWAT, and Tracker. Blue Bloods is seemingly ending this fall, and the only real “bubble shows” may be The Equalizer (though it performs well), CSI: Vegas, and So Help Me Todd. Elsbeth feels like a sure thing to come back.

What do you most want to see entering NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

